Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 144.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

