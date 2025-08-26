Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,177 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.25. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RITM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jones Trading upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

