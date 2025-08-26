Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Wolfspeed $WOLF

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Wolfspeed as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,913,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,503 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $6,586,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 72.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,329,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,958 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $4,402,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,050,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 995,020 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.3%

Wolfspeed stock opened at $1.3250 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $0.3876 and a 1-year high of $17.4475. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.13). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 103.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

