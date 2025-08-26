Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after acquiring an additional 969,027 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after acquiring an additional 728,924 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%

CVS Health stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

