Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 546 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,771. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.17.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $285.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.01 and a twelve month high of $296.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

