Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 2,170.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $251.7830 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $256.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.21 and a 200 day moving average of $207.60.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.80.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

