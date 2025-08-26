Head-To-Head Analysis: Online Vacation Center (ONVC) and The Competition

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Online Vacation Center and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.10 million $750,000.00 20.20 Online Vacation Center Competitors $22.24 billion $2.17 billion 20.30

Online Vacation Center’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center. Online Vacation Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center 3.71% N/A N/A Online Vacation Center Competitors -13.45% -27.73% -5.34%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Online Vacation Center and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center’s competitors have a beta of -2.33, suggesting that their average share price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

