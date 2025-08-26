ICONIQ Capital LLC Acquires 220 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,186 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 59.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. CLSA upgraded General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 0.1%

GM stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.