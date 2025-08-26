ICONIQ Capital LLC Invests $272,000 in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $161.3010 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.