ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 536 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

ICONIQ Capital LLC lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

