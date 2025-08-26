Head to Head Review: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMEN Properties and Yelp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $4.08 million 6.70 $2.14 million N/A N/A Yelp $1.41 billion 1.44 $132.85 million $2.21 14.62

Analyst Recommendations

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AMEN Properties and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yelp 2 4 0 0 1.67

Yelp has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Yelp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Volatility & Risk

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 47.46% 29.68% 24.53% Yelp 10.28% 20.17% 15.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yelp beats AMEN Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted advertising to large and high-intent audience; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free access to various basic information through publicly available APIs, and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

