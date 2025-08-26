ICONIQ Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of BK stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

