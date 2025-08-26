ICONIQ Capital LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $268.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

