Critical Analysis: KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) & Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Volatility & Risk

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and KLX Energy Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $74.15 million 0.64 -$4.12 million ($0.26) -5.85 KLX Energy Services $709.30 million 0.05 -$53.00 million ($4.07) -0.47

Profitability

Dawson Geophysical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLX Energy Services. Dawson Geophysical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -13.89% -44.29% -22.22% KLX Energy Services -10.59% -981.82% -13.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KLX Energy Services beats Dawson Geophysical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dawson Geophysical

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas, as well as potash mining industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas. Dawson Geophysical Company is a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; wireline services, including pump down perforating, logging, and pipe recover; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; cementing products and services; acidizing and pressure pumping services; and downhole completion tools, such as toe sleeves, wet shoe cementing bypass subs, composite plugs, dissolvable plugs, liner hangers, stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment, and retrievable completion tools. In addition, it provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out preventers; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. Further, the company provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.