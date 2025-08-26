Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,265.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.27.

Shares of RGA opened at $191.1310 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

