Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Announces Earnings Results

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%.
Heico Stock Performance
NYSE:HEI.A opened at $240.5360 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.14 and its 200-day moving average is $221.86. Heico has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $264.71.
Heico Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.
Heico Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
