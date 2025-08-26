Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Announces Earnings Results

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%.

Heico Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI.A opened at $240.5360 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.14 and its 200-day moving average is $221.86. Heico has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $264.71.

Heico Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Insider Transactions at Heico

Heico Company Profile

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 122,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. The trade was a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,650. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,656 shares of company stock worth $28,534,115. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

