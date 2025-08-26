Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.438. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.0 million-$271.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.7 million.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Semtech by 596.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Semtech by 31.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Semtech by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Semtech by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

