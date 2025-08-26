Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Issues Earnings Results

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 21.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashtead Technology had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 23.56%.
Ashtead Technology Stock Up 2.1%
Ashtead Technology stock opened at GBX 344 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £272.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. Ashtead Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 426 and a twelve month high of GBX 893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 385.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 453.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ashtead Technology from GBX 825 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ashtead Technology from GBX 800 to GBX 700 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 721.25.
Ashtead Technology Company Profile
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Technology
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.