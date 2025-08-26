peaq Price Hits $0.0663 on Major Exchanges (PEAQ)

peaq (PEAQ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, peaq has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One peaq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. peaq has a total market capitalization of $73.59 million and $7.34 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,213.85 or 1.00895292 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110,147.76 or 0.99928117 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00364836 BTC.

peaq Profile

peaq’s launch date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,311,647,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,761,255 coins. The official website for peaq is www.peaq.network. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq.

peaq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,311,548,135.1742602 with 1,110,622,264.42999426 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.06610514 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $8,032,790.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

