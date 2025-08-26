EverValue Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $329.59 Million (EVA)

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One EverValue Coin token can currently be purchased for about $16.08 or 0.00014588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EverValue Coin has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. EverValue Coin has a market capitalization of $329.59 million and approximately $144.05 thousand worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,213.85 or 1.00895292 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110,147.76 or 0.99928117 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00364836 BTC.

EverValue Coin Profile

EverValue Coin was first traded on July 9th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,764,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,496,063 tokens. EverValue Coin’s official website is evervaluecoin.com. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin.

EverValue Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,764,587.58700541 with 15,363,739.23915675 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 16.01786635 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $403,003.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverValue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverValue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverValue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

