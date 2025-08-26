Wrapped Sonic (WS) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Wrapped Sonic has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Sonic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,213.85 or 1.00895292 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110,147.76 or 0.99928117 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00364836 BTC.

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic’s genesis date was November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 298,450,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 299,239,370.13946131. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.30966113 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $21,528,932.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Sonic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Sonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Sonic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.