Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $769.38

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Wrapped XTZ has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped XTZ token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XTZ has a market capitalization of $812.54 million and $769.38 worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XTZ alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,213.85 or 1.00895292 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110,147.76 or 0.99928117 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00364836 BTC.

About Wrapped XTZ

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos. The official message board for Wrapped XTZ is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XTZ is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.78685324 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $849.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XTZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XTZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XTZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XTZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.