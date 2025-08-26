Hey Anon Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.35 Million (ANON)

Hey Anon (ANON) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Hey Anon has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Hey Anon has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and approximately $436.90 thousand worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hey Anon token can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00002118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hey Anon

Hey Anon was first traded on December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,426,230 tokens. Hey Anon’s official website is heyanon.ai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai.

Hey Anon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 13,426,230.054133 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 2.35351328 USD and is down -10.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $392,062.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hey Anon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hey Anon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

