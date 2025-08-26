Pump.fun Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $237.30 Million (PUMP)

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Pump.fun has a market cap of $575.91 million and $237.30 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pump.fun has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pump.fun token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,213.85 or 1.00895292 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110,147.76 or 0.99928117 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00364836 BTC.

Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official website is pump.fun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpdotfun.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00268953 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $196,475,826.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

