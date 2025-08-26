Quantitative Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

