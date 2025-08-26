BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 142 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $97,935,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after acquiring an additional 627,918 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,674,000 after acquiring an additional 597,743 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,037.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 596,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,721,000 after acquiring an additional 544,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

