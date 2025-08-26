BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 597,956 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $623,383,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $308,107,000 after buying an additional 384,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,653,000 after buying an additional 220,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $327,848,000 after buying an additional 550,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.4%

NTAP opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.580 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,604 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

