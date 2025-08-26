UBS Group AG $UBS Holdings Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 45.9% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

