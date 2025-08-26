1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,294. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.78.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

