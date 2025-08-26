Virtus Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ducommun by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun stock opened at $94.1250 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

