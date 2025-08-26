Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in argenex SE $ARGX

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of argenex in the first quarter valued at about $10,654,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of argenex in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenex by 16.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of argenex by 88.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of argenex by 47.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $677.32 on Tuesday. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $702.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.88.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

