Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.24% of Trip.com Group worth $101,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TCOM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.06. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.