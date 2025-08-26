Virtus Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 5,204 Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12,527.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 1.0%

BFST opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $25,759.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,254.20. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Ducrest bought 2,225 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $52,554.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,971.92. The trade was a 19.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Business First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

