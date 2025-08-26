Virtus Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 46.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 206,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $60,939,000. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.6% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,843,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 603,602 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 68.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 142,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.The firm had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

