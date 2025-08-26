Full Sail Capital LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 285.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Quarry LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.2360 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

