Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD Shares Sold by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,368 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 80,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

