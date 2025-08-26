The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,178,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,399,399,000 after acquiring an additional 613,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE DIS opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

