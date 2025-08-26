Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

