Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.