Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,496,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,318 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 260,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $248.51 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $255.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

