Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033,025 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,281,258. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.5%

TER opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

