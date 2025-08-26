Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.