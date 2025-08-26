Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 28,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 52.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 53.8% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $6,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.3580 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

