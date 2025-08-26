Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 40,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 178,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.9% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 97.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock worth $8,847,167. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.