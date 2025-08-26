Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 7,013 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

