Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $313.18 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

