Transocean Ltd. $RIG Position Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 156.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,489,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908,219 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,660,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $128,894,000 after acquiring an additional 651,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,348,095 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,658 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Transocean by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,470,701 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 520,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Transocean by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,152,461 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.52. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

