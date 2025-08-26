Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 227,388 Shares of Certara, Inc. $CERT

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,388 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Certara worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,674 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,150,000 after purchasing an additional 213,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,295,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 515,911 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,642,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 127,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

