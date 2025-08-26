Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 262,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 50.9% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 159,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 17,393,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,847,000 after buying an additional 264,562 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

