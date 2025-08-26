ConocoPhillips $COP Stake Lessened by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.0990 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.